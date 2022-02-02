ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — February 2, 2022 at 4:00 am

Me Studio’s small but pretty jewels




From Veneto, in the town of Treviso, to the accessible jewelry market. This is the path taken by Elena Miano whit Me Studio, who has extended her horizon from the world of fashion to that of the precious. In 2005, in Treviso, he founded the Beige Oliva Chiaro concept store, a clothing and accessories store. And, from the latter, he made the leap to rings, bracelets and necklaces at 9 and 18 carats, always at an affordable price.

Anello con 9 cerchi sottili in oro giallo 9 carati placcato oro 18 carati uniti da una graffetta in oro
The result is called Me Studio, where the first word has the ambiguous meaning of referring to the first person singular, that is the designer herself, and at the same time she records the initials of surname and name. Those of Me Studio are simple jewels, to be worn every day, with cords and thin chains, to which are added even small natural stones. Like the necklace with sapphire beads in different colors, or the chain bracelet with colorless sapphires. Prices: it starts on average from 50 euros for smaller and less complex jewels, to climb up to 590 euros for a necklace.

Bracciale in oro 9 carati placcato 24 carati con cordino rosso
Collana in oro con apatite
Orecchini Serpente in oro 9 carati placcato 18 carati
Orecchini Conchiglia in oro 9 carati placcato 18 carati
Orecchino con catenelle in oro 9 carati placcato 18 carati
Orecchino in oro giallo 9 carati placcato 18 carati, edizione limitata
