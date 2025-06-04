Cristian Frigerio in Gismondi 1754

New entry in Gismondi 1754. Cristian Frigerio joins the Genoese jewelry group, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan list, as head of analysis of the operating procedures of the Gismondi 1754 Group. The analysis activity of Frigerio, who is also a shareholder of the company led by Massimo Gismondi with 106,400 ordinary shares, will focus on all the main operating areas of the Group, with the aim of optimizing the company procedures in place and used by the operational functions in the company, identifying any points of improvement. This activity is part of a broader long-term business development strategy.



Frigerio has held operational roles as a financial analyst in Mit Sim and D&D Capital Management, focusing his activities with particular attention to the study of small and medium-sized companies listed on the stock exchange. The Genoese group includes the proprietary brands Gismondi 1754 and Vendorafa.

