









Jewelery for men is on the rise and recently many great Maisons have noticed it. But there are those who understood this before others, like Zancan. The Italian company specializes in bracelets and necklaces for a male audience, with growing success. Vigorous chains, locks in the shape of pitblulls, plus size rings: the jewels dedicated to a type of “Marlboro man”, virile, sporty, probably alpha. The jewels are in silver, in some cases with the addition of stones such as diamonds and black spinels, or white sapphires.



A choice that began in 2001, when the founder Robertino Zancan decided to employ the ability to work in the company’s jewelry in a sector, accessories for men, which was still uncrowded at the time. Zancan, who is based in the goldsmith district of Vicenza, therefore tried to interpret the male jewel for that group of men who do not disdain to wear a bracelet, a necklace and a ring. While cufflinks appear in the catalog, there are currently no earrings, which are probably not considered part of that traditional male world to which the company is aimed.