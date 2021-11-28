









High jewelry made in Tokyo. To propose it is Yutai, a brand founded by the designer Yuta Ishihara. The style that characterizes Yutai combines the rational minimalism of Japanese design with the exuberant Western abundance. With one aspect to underline: the designer’s goal is to create jewels that can last over time. The unique pieces are made with precious metals such as yellow or white gold, but also platinum, and with precious stones such as rubies and emeralds, but also by combining together semi-precious stones such as quartz and topaz. Or select Akoya pearls together with ruby ​​pearls for modular necklaces (Rihanna also bought one).



Before moving to Tokyo, where he graduated in 2008 from Hiko Mizuno College of Jewelry, the designer was born and raised in the Yamanashi region of Japan, which is also a jewelry district, as well as the area where it is located. Mount Fuji. The first jewelry brand he founded, however, is called Shihara, distributed all over the world as well as online. But if Shihara is a fine jewelry brand, Yutai is two steps above and combines formal research with luxury.