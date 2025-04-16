The Preziosa Young exhibition is an event linked to Preziosa | Florence Jewellery Week. It is conceived and organised by Lao-Le Arti Orafe to support new generations of artisans, designers and artists who explore paths in terms of design content and material and technical experimentation, intercepting and anticipating current and future instances of research jewellery. For this reason, every year Lao launches a competition open to young professionals in the sector from all over the world under 35, who can promote their work through a travelling exhibition. An event that Lao-Le Arti Orafe, an educational institution in Italy dedicated to the training of young goldsmiths, will bring to the Mida (international craft exhibition) in Florence in the space of La Polveriera at the Fortezza da Basso from 25 April to 1 May.



The works of the three winners of this edition (the American Margo Csipő, the Israeli Yasmin Zehavi and the South Korean YeJin Choi) and the six artists who received the special mention of the jury (Alice Biolo, Amanda Stumpf, Xi Li, Militsa Milenkova, Benedict Haener and Mark Newman) will also be on display.

After the Mida, the exhibition will set off for the Netherlands, hosted from 28 June to 20 July by Doreen Timmers in her Galerie Door, recently moved to the ancient Dutch city of Nijmegen. A selection of pieces will then be present at the Roma Jewelry Week 2025 in October and possible new collaborations are being defined. A selection of jewels by some master goldsmiths present at the Roma Jewelry Week will also be on display.



In the Sala Corridoio of the Quartieri Monumentali, the exhibition project In conversation. Master craftsmen and young talents on display will be open to visitors. It includes 21 jewels born from the collaboration between seven students of the school and seven Florentine goldsmith masters. In the teaching area, works created by Lao students from the goldsmithing, engraving, stone setting, drawing and Cad design sections will be presented, together with an extensive program of practical demonstrations that will involve teachers and students throughout the week. New to this edition is the possibility of having a free experience. Six different meetings are scheduled.

There are only two places available for each Experience.


