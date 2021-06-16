









Gold does not oxidize. And it is also for this reason that the yellow metal has been elected, over the centuries, as the king of materials for jewelry. But Yossi Harari, a Tel Aviv jeweler, has found a way to change this status. Harari, in fact, invented Gilver, an alloy that makes gold black, oxidized. It must be said that Yossi Harari uses pure 24 carat gold for his jewels. A rather rare choice, because 24 karat gold is also much more malleable. And it is also for this reason that it is less used for jewelry with stones: gold can easily deform and the gem is lost.



So when the Israeli jeweler decided to set rose-cut diamonds, as was used in the Ottoman Empire or in the Victorian period, he came up with Gilver. It is an alloy composed of 24 carat gold and oxidized silver, just enough to change the color of the yellow metal. Obviously the alloy of gold and silver is nothing new, but the mix with the oxidized metal makes Gilver different from many others.The jeweler is an innovator and his jewels bear the trace of his life path, between Istanbul (where he was born), Israel and Switzerland. The grandfather collector of art and antiquities and the jewelry-loving grandmother influenced the imprinting of the personality. His jewels are appreciated by numerous American celebrities, a country where Yossi Harari has numerous distributors of his jewels.