









From Japan to Las Vegas: the success of a master of jewelry with the touch of the Rising Sun, Yoshinobu Kataoka ♦ ︎

What can the Japanese spirit do when it enters a jewelry workshop? Simple: like Yoshinobu Kataoka, an artist and goldsmith with over 25 years of experience, who in 2011 created his Maison, with stores in Tokyo and New York. Kataoka has followed his vocation through the cleanliness and minimal, among the vocations of the Rising Sun and the glitter of the stones that come from the markets of the West. The result is a delicate jewelry, without pomp, where the richness lies in the details as the milgrain borders, that is with tiny beads, handmade, innovative cuts and diamond settings. A work that has also received a prestigious award: a Couture Best Design Award 2019 in the category Best in Diamonds Above $ 20,000.



Kataoka jewels are handmade in Tokyo. Gold is customized in special alloys according to the requested specifications of Yoshinobu Kataoka, which also underlines one aspect: no harmful chemicals are used in the jewelery production process. All the pieces are handmade with precious stones and diamonds hand-picked and set and produced in limited quantities to guarantee a minimum environmental impact.