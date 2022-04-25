









Even in Picchiotti’s jewels, as in life, it’s all a question of balance. A concept well represented in Chinese cosmology by the juxtaposition of Yin and Yang. According to this, the universe was created from a primary chaos of energy, organized in the cycles of Yin and Yang, principles that are then reflected in people’s lives, as well as in the way the world works (man and woman, winter and summer , shadow and light, etc.). From this philosophy, which is also aesthetic, the Maison of Valenza took inspiration for three rings that he called Perfect Harmony.



The balance, in this case, was achieved with the use of opaque stone shapes (coral, onyx or turquoise) and a surface paved with diamonds that form the characteristic geometry of the Yin and Yang symbol, which merge to create a perfect harmony. However, it is not a simple representation of the graphic symbol of the cosmological conception, but of a creative elaboration, which has given volume and grace to the jewel without forgetting its iconic origin.