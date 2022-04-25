alta gioielleria, ANELLI, vetrina — April 25, 2022 at 5:00 am

Yin and Yang for Picchiotti’s Perfect Harmony




Even in Picchiotti’s jewels, as in life, it’s all a question of balance. A concept well represented in Chinese cosmology by the juxtaposition of Yin and Yang. According to this, the universe was created from a primary chaos of energy, organized in the cycles of Yin and Yang, principles that are then reflected in people’s lives, as well as in the way the world works (man and woman, winter and summer , shadow and light, etc.). From this philosophy, which is also aesthetic, the Maison of Valenza took inspiration for three rings that he called Perfect Harmony.

Anello in oro, diamanti, corallo rosso
Anello in oro, diamanti, corallo rosso

The balance, in this case, was achieved with the use of opaque stone shapes (coral, onyx or turquoise) and a surface paved with diamonds that form the characteristic geometry of the Yin and Yang symbol, which merge to create a perfect harmony. However, it is not a simple representation of the graphic symbol of the cosmological conception, but of a creative elaboration, which has given volume and grace to the jewel without forgetting its iconic origin.
Anello in oro, diamanti, onice
Anello in oro, diamanti, onice

Il simbolo di yin e yang
Il simbolo di yin e yang
Da sinistra, Filippo, Maria Carola, Giuseppe e Umberto Picchiotti
Da sinistra, Filippo, Maria Carola, Giuseppe e Umberto Picchiotti

Anello in oro, diamanti, turchese
Anello in oro, diamanti, turchese







