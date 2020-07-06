Orecchini, vetrina — July 6, 2020 at 5:00 am

Yeprem’s rebellious luxury earrings




Yeprem, Lebanese Maison specializing in high diamond-based jewelry, introduces Beyond Limits, earrings with a tendency to show spectacularity. In fact, these great jewels with clusters of stones that form elaborate geometries do not go unnoticed. A line that Yeprem defines exceptional, exaggeration and excess with over-size creations. They are jewels perfectly in line with the limitless style of the Maison in Beirut, which boasts customers all over the world: many diamonds, large sizes, no fear of hiding luxury.

Orecchini con diamanti di Yeprem
Orecchini con diamanti di Yeprem

Always according to the jewelry brand, these earrings evoke rebellious women to unite and celebrate the beauty of diversity. In fact, the Beyond Limits line includes jewelry that is difficult to miss when worn, although it is difficult to call it a symbol of rebellion. But could be the wallet which become a rebel: the earrings have a price ranging from 29,800 to 42,500 dollars.
Orecchini di diamanti by Yeprem
Orecchini di diamanti by Yeprem

Orecchini Beyond Limits
Orecchini con 5,23 carati di diamanti taglio brillante e 1,68 taglio marquise
Orecchini con 5,23 carati di diamanti taglio brillante e 1,68 taglio marquise

Orecchini con 12,88 carati di diamanti taglio brillante e 1,68 taglio marquise per 446 pietre
Orecchini con 12,88 carati di diamanti taglio brillante e 1,68 taglio marquise per 446 pietre







