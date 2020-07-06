Yeprem’s rebellious luxury earrings











Yeprem, Lebanese Maison specializing in high diamond-based jewelry, introduces Beyond Limits, earrings with a tendency to show spectacularity. In fact, these great jewels with clusters of stones that form elaborate geometries do not go unnoticed. A line that Yeprem defines exceptional, exaggeration and excess with over-size creations. They are jewels perfectly in line with the limitless style of the Maison in Beirut, which boasts customers all over the world: many diamonds, large sizes, no fear of hiding luxury.



Always according to the jewelry brand, these earrings evoke rebellious women to unite and celebrate the beauty of diversity. In fact, the Beyond Limits line includes jewelry that is difficult to miss when worn, although it is difficult to call it a symbol of rebellion. But could be the wallet which become a rebel: the earrings have a price ranging from 29,800 to 42,500 dollars.

















