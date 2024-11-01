Katy Perry indossa l'iconico gioiello per mani Claw di Yeprem durante una cena per la Fondazione Kering a New York

Yeprem’s 60th birthday

Yeprem, a Maison born in Lebanon and specialized in high-end diamond jewelry, with often very innovative creations, is celebrating its 60th birthday. For the anniversary, Yeprem has reconstructed the story of its founder, Yeprem Chakardemian, of Armenian origin. In Beirut, where the family settled about a century ago, the young Yeprem sold sweets, transported on his bicycle, and then chewing gum and even worked as a hairdresser. He then took the path of jewelry. In 1964, at the age of 15, Yeprem Chakardemian started his business starting with a gold bracelet that his mother gave him.

La famiglia Chakardemian. Al centro, il fondatore Yeprem Chakardemian
The Chakardemian family. Founder Yeprem Chakardemian in the center

Creativity and a love of luxury have driven the founder’s career, and today the company sells jewelry all over the world. Now the Maison, which has a global scope, is led by the second generation: with Loutfic Chakardemian as head of design, his sister Virna as creative director and John as director of sales and operations. Yeprem’s jewels are often surprising and cannot go unnoticed. Alongside high jewelry, with unique pieces, the Maison also offers luxury jewelry, but less demanding to wear. Some of them were also worn for the television series Emily in Paris.
Loutfic Chakardemian (Head of Design), Virna (Creative Director), ohn (Director of Sales & Operations)
Loutfic Chakardemian (Head of Design), Virna (Creative Director), ohn (Director of Sales & Operations)

Lily Collins con gioielli Yeprem in «Emily in Paris»
Lily Collins wearing Yeprem jewelry in «Emily in Paris»

L'attrice americana Kerry Washington sfoggia una collana di Yeprem durante l'ultima New York Fashion Week
American actress Kerry Washington wearing a Yeprem necklace during the latest New York Fashion Week
Anello con diamanti indossato da Lily Collins
Diamond ring worn by Lily Collins

Anello della collezione Rialto
