Yeprem, a Maison born in Lebanon and specialized in high-end diamond jewelry, with often very innovative creations, is celebrating its 60th birthday. For the anniversary, Yeprem has reconstructed the story of its founder, Yeprem Chakardemian, of Armenian origin. In Beirut, where the family settled about a century ago, the young Yeprem sold sweets, transported on his bicycle, and then chewing gum and even worked as a hairdresser. He then took the path of jewelry. In 1964, at the age of 15, Yeprem Chakardemian started his business starting with a gold bracelet that his mother gave him.



Creativity and a love of luxury have driven the founder’s career, and today the company sells jewelry all over the world. Now the Maison, which has a global scope, is led by the second generation: with Loutfic Chakardemian as head of design, his sister Virna as creative director and John as director of sales and operations. Yeprem’s jewels are often surprising and cannot go unnoticed. Alongside high jewelry, with unique pieces, the Maison also offers luxury jewelry, but less demanding to wear. Some of them were also worn for the television series Emily in Paris.



