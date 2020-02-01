Yana Nesper, pearls with embedded video











Yana Nesper’s idea is fascinating: to enclose images or videos in a pearl jewel. The Smart Pearl collection is based on this innovation, a combination of jewelry and hi-tech. The jewels, which use the main element of the Yana Nesper brand, the pearls, contain an integrated and invisible NFC chip. The abbreviation stands for Near Field Communications and is a technology used to transmit information without the need to physically connect different devices. For example, a smartphone with an NFC chip can be used for payment in a shop simply by touching an enabled reader.



In this case, thanks to an app, messages, images or videos can be recorded and transferred to and from the memory chip placed in the pearl. By touching the jewel with an iPhone or Android phone you can thus see about 3000 photos and hundreds of videos, which of course have previously been recorded.



Yana Nesper, an entrepreneur and mother of two, as well as an excellent pianist, is originally from Nikolayev, Ukraine, on the Black Sea. In 1994 she married Frank Nesper, managing director of Heinz Nesper, a jewelery company specializing in pearls in Pforzheim, Germany. Since 2010 she is also a jewelry designer. The Smart Pearl collection, however, is really different from the others.



Yana Nesper jewels are also distinguished by one detail: a small blue sapphire set by hand in each piece, usually in a single pearl. But with pearl earrings, it can also be incorporated into the clasp.















