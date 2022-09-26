









Ellius and Sara Jewelry, companies founded by Fadi Raslan. The first focuses on design. The second specializes in semi-finished products for jewelery, the specialty of the Arezzo district, where it is based. But six years ago Fadi Raslan decided to take the big leap into the ready-to-wear jewelery market with Ellius. Raslan’s story is also the testimony of the entrepreneur’s passion. Born in Jordan, at 16 he discovered the charm of goldsmithing and, somehow, after an interlude of medical studies at the University of Kiev, he arrived in Italy to attend the Margaritone, the goldsmith’s school in Arezzo and as a cashier. of stones in Florence.



In 1999 he started his own company that produces on behalf of third parties, until the launch of Ellius, which in 2022 decided to participate in the collective exhibition Artistar Jewels, held during the Milan Jewelry Week. The brand’s goal, according to what it communicates, is quite vast: to tell the story of humanity, between past and future, considering the jewel as a link between cultures that enhances the universal value of understanding and equality. Not easy to summarize in a jewel. The best known collection of the brand is Cupole. One ring, for example, has the shape of Brunelleschi’s dome in Florence in 925 silver, another that of St. Peter’s in Rome, but there is also the mosque of the Rock of Jerusalem. There are also jewels inspired by the classical, Greek and Roman world as, after all, the name of the brand indicates.

















