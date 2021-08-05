









For some time now, the best fairs have not only been an opportunity for business, but also for professional training. Vicenzaoro September (10-14 September 2021), for example, promises to be full of collateral events, but for some central ones. As in past editions, Vicenzaoro has planned a series of discussions with thought leaders and key influencers, which the organizing company, Italian Exhibition Group, considers a think tank for the benefit of national and international industry excellence, gathered in attendance for the first time. since the beginning of the pandemic period. Indeed, the program is dense.



the inaugural talk The state of the art, organized in collaboration with Il Club degli Orafi Italia. The idea is to take a picture of the goldsmith-jewelery industry, from extraction to production, from the finished product to distribution, passing through dedicated technologies with the contributions of all the representatives of the supply chain. And with the presentation of the updated results of the sector research carried out by the Intesa Sanpaolo Study Center, enriched by the participation of a parterre of representatives of excellence in the sector including Stephen Lussier, Executive Vice-President Consumer and Brands of De Beers Group.

Saturday 11 will be the turn of Gemology Women Icons, organized by Assogemme and the Italian Gemmological Institute, with the aim of enhancing female teamwork, involving, in a comparison on the intangible values ​​of gemological expertise, authoritative Italian gemologists including Raffaella Ascagni, Head Gemologist Buccellati, and Loredana Sangiovanni, Director of the Gemological Laboratory of the Jewelery and Watches Division, Dolce & Gabbana.



Under the banner of sustainability values, the Fairtrade conference, the Fairtrade ethical gold to reach the hearts of consumers, which will address the need for large and small players to choose an ethical supply chain also in the light of a consumer increasingly sensitive to origin of raw materials. Guest Mara Bragaglia, aka Maraismara, who introduced Fairtrade gold in Italy in 2016.

Sunday 12 Vicenzaoro will host the Sustainable Development Goals: meeting their challenge seminar, organized by Cibjo, the World Confederation of Jewelery and promoted by the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. The objective is to provide a focus on the implementation and incentive strategies in the sectors of jewelery and the extraction and processing of precious stones of two of the 17 sustainable development goals of the UN Agenda 2030: Responsible consumption and production (SDG 12) and Gender Equality (SDG 5). With the presence of CIBJO President Gaetano Cavalieri, Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director of the Responsible Jewelery Council (RJC), Feriel Zerouki, De Beers Senior VP Corporate Affairs, and Philipp Reisert, Managing Partner of C. Hafner & Co.

Sunday 12 Women in Jewelery is organized by Ieg and takes its cue from the upcoming release of Linda Kozloff-Turner’s book Women in Jewelry, which explores the importance of female diversity, inclusion and wisdom in the jewelry industry with female testimonials Worldwide.



In Vicenzaoro there will be the Digital Talks, 30-minute brainstorming on the hottest topics of digital innovation dedicated to jewelry and watch retailers in collaboration with Confcommercio Federpreziosi and the Gem Talks, meetings with expert gemologists from all over the world organized in collaboration with the Italian Gemological Institute for in-depth information useful to all the players in the supply chain, the producer, the wholesaler and the retailer.

Parallel to Vicenzaoro, moreover, there is the schedule dedicated to vintage watchmaking, curated by Michele Mengoli, advisor of Vo Vintage, the event dedicated to collectors, enthusiasts and curious of vintage watchmaking and jewelry.



the talk Independent brands and new post-pandemic scenarios is scheduled to explore the evolutionary trends of brands in the company, among others, of Mario Peserico, President of Assorologi and Bruno Bergamaschi, founder of the Watchouse forum.

Sunday 12 the talk The Future of Watchmaking will range from sustainability to blockchain to collecting timepieces with the moderation of Dody Giussani, Director of L’Orologio.

Sunday 12th meeting with Ugo Pancani, professor in Mechanical and Electronic Watchmaking and Ambassador of the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie, with the theme The extraordinary world of Vintage: the market, the importance of conditions at the time of purchase, the proper restoration art and how to take care of the clock over time.

