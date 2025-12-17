Baume & Mercier also offers a women’s version of the Riviera collection.
The Riviera watch collection by Baume & Mercier, a Swiss watchmaker founded in 1830, is one of the brand’s most iconic. Introduced in 1973, it features a case with a revolutionary dodecagonal bezel, for a chic and casual style. Riviera, as its name suggests, reflects the spirit of the French Riviera through special watch complications: skeletonized movement, tide gauge, and perpetual calendar. In 2025, chronographs with a refined 41 mm case were added to the collection. Another interesting development is the debut of women’s models with a smaller 33 mm case and quartz movement. Ladies’ timepieces are now available alongside the men’s models. Here are the technical specifications.
The data sheets
RIVIERA 10810
QUARTZ WATCH, DATE – 33 MM
MOVEMENT
Quartz (Ronda 714 Li)
Power reserve: 10 years
FUNCTIONS
Hours, minutes, date
CASE
Dodecagonal
Dimensions: 33 mm
Thickness: 9.22 mm
Polished and satin-finished stainless steel case
Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating (on both sides)
Polished and satin-finished stainless steel bezel with sunburst finish, decorated with 4 screws
Dodecagonal solid case back (engraving possible)
Free octagonal crown with embossed Phi logo
DIAL
Satin-finished warm silver dial with sunburst finish and transparent applied wave pattern
Roman numerals and 5N gold-plated hour markers riveted with white Superluminova (emission (blue)
Faceted 5N gold-plated hands with white Superluminova (blue emission)
Date display at 3 o’clock
BRACELET
Integrated 3-row link in polished and satin-finished stainless steel
Very reliable and robust interchangeability system that allows the bracelet to be changed without special tools
BUCKLE
Triple folding clasp in stainless steel with safety pushers
WATER RESISTANCE
5 ATM (approximately 50 m)
PRICE
€1,950
RIVIERA 10796
QUARTZ WATCH, DATE, WITH DIAMONDS – 33MM
MOVEMENT
Swiss Made
Ronda 714 Li
Quartz
CASE
Dodecagonal shape
Diameter: 33 mm
Thickness: 9.5 mm
Polished and satin-finished steel
Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with Anti-reflective coating
Polished and satin-finished steel bezel with sunburst finish, set with 44 brilliant-cut diamonds (0.47 carats)
Solid case back
DIAL
Warm silver with sunburst satin finish, transparent applied wave decoration
Rhodium-plated, faceted hour and minute hands coated with white Superluminova (white emission)
BRACELET
Integrated, 3-row, polished and satin-finished steel
Quick-change bracelet system allows for tool-free bracelet changes
Triple folding steel clasp with safety catch
WATER RESISTANCE
50 meters
PRICE
€4,500
RIVIERA 10827
AUTOMATIC CHRONOGRAPH, 41 MM
MOVEMENT
Swiss Made, automatic
Valjoux 7753
Self-winding
Chronograph with date Frequency: 28,800 vibrations per hour, 4.0 Hz
Jewels: 27
Power reserve: 48 hours
CASE
Dodecagonal shape
Diameter: 41 mm
Thickness: 13.94 mm
Polished and satin-finished steel
Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both sides
Screw-down sapphire crystal case back
Dodecagonal bezel in polished and satin-finished steel with sunburst finish
Free-set octagonal crown with embossed Phi logo and black line
DIAL
White with wave pattern, black outer flange
Black snailed chronograph counters
Roman numerals and riveted indexes
Faceted rhodium-plated hour and minute hands coated with white Superluminova (blue emission)
Rhodium-plated counter hands Rhodium-plated chronograph seconds hand with Phi logo on the counterweight
Counter hand at 9 o’clock with white Superluminova (blue emission)
Date display at 4:30
BRACELET
Integrated, three-row, polished and satin-finished steel
Interchangeability system allows the bracelet to be changed without special tools
Triple folding clasp in steel with safety pushers
WATER RESISTANCE
100 meters
Price
€4,200
RIVIERA 10829
SELF-WINDING WATCH, DATE – 42 MM
MOVEMENT
Automatic (SW200)
Power reserve: 38 hours
Jewels: 26
Frequency: 4 Hz (28,800 vibrations/hour)
Thickness: 4.6 mm
FUNCTIONS
Hours, minutes, seconds, date
CASE
Dodecagonal
Dimensions: 42 mm
Thickness: 10.66 mm
Polished and satin-finished stainless steel case
Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating (on both sides)
Polished and satin-finished stainless steel bezel with sunray finish, secured with 4 screws
Dodecagonal sapphire crystal case back, secured with 4 screws (engraving possible)
Free octagonal steel crown with embossed Phi logo and black line
DIAL
White with wave pattern and black flange
Rhodium-plated Roman numerals and riveted indexes with
white Superluminova (blue emission)
Faceted rhodium-plated O/M hands with white Superluminova (blue emission)
Black seconds hand with Phi logo on the counterweight
Date display at 3 o’clock
BRACELET
Integrated 3-row bracelet in polished-satin stainless steel
Very reliable and robust interchangeability system that allows the bracelet to be changed without special tools
BUCKLE
Stainless steel triple folding clasp with safety pushers
WATER RESISTANCE
10 ATM (approximately 100 m)
PRICE
€2,990
RIVIERA 10822
SELF-WINDING WATCH, DATE – 39 MM
MOVEMENT
Automatic Manufacture Baumatic (BM13-1975A)
Pearled bridges
Sandblasted plate with snailed finish
Gold-plated oscillating weight, openworked with Côtes de Genève motifs and snailed finish
Exclusive Baume & Mercier engraving
Power reserve: 5 days (120 hours)
Jewels: 21
Frequency: 4 Hz (28,800 vibrations/hour)
Dimensions: 12. ’’’ / Thickness: 4.2 mm
FUNCTIONS
Hours, minutes, seconds, large date
CASE
Dodecagonal
Dimensions: 39 mm
Thickness: 10.2 mm
Polished and satin-finished stainless steel case
Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating (on both sides)
Polished and satin-finished stainless steel bezel with sunburst finish, secured with 4 screws
Dodecagonal sapphire crystal case back, secured with 4 screws and engraved with the “Special Edition” logo (engraving possible)
Free-set octagonal steel crown with embossed Phi logo and blue line
DIAL
Satin-finished gold-plated vertical dial with blued minute track
Riveted gold-plated indexes
Openworked rhodium-plated hour/minute hands and blued steel second hand with Phi logo on the counterweight
Date display Large gold-plated link at 3 o’clock
BRACELET
Integrated 3-row link in polished-satin stainless steel
Very reliable and robust interchangeability system that allows the bracelet to be changed without any special tools
BUCKLE
Triple stainless steel folding clasp with safety
buttons
WATER RESISTANCE
10 ATM (approximately 100 m)
PRICE
€4,300