Baume & Mercier also offers a women’s version of the Riviera collection.

The Riviera watch collection by Baume & Mercier, a Swiss watchmaker founded in 1830, is one of the brand’s most iconic. Introduced in 1973, it features a case with a revolutionary dodecagonal bezel, for a chic and casual style. Riviera, as its name suggests, reflects the spirit of the French Riviera through special watch complications: skeletonized movement, tide gauge, and perpetual calendar. In 2025, chronographs with a refined 41 mm case were added to the collection. Another interesting development is the debut of women’s models with a smaller 33 mm case and quartz movement. Ladies’ timepieces are now available alongside the men’s models. Here are the technical specifications.



The data sheets

RIVIERA 10810

QUARTZ WATCH, DATE – 33 MM

MOVEMENT

Quartz (Ronda 714 Li)

Power reserve: 10 years

FUNCTIONS

Hours, minutes, date

CASE

Dodecagonal

Dimensions: 33 mm

Thickness: 9.22 mm

Polished and satin-finished stainless steel case

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating (on both sides)

Polished and satin-finished stainless steel bezel with sunburst finish, decorated with 4 screws

Dodecagonal solid case back (engraving possible)

Free octagonal crown with embossed Phi logo

DIAL

Satin-finished warm silver dial with sunburst finish and transparent applied wave pattern

Roman numerals and 5N gold-plated hour markers riveted with white Superluminova (emission (blue)

Faceted 5N gold-plated hands with white Superluminova (blue emission)

Date display at 3 o’clock

BRACELET

Integrated 3-row link in polished and satin-finished stainless steel

Very reliable and robust interchangeability system that allows the bracelet to be changed without special tools

BUCKLE

Triple folding clasp in stainless steel with safety pushers

WATER RESISTANCE

5 ATM (approximately 50 m)

PRICE

€1,950



RIVIERA 10796

QUARTZ WATCH, DATE, WITH DIAMONDS – 33MM

MOVEMENT

Swiss Made

Ronda 714 Li

Quartz

CASE

Dodecagonal shape

Diameter: 33 mm

Thickness: 9.5 mm

Polished and satin-finished steel

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with Anti-reflective coating

Polished and satin-finished steel bezel with sunburst finish, set with 44 brilliant-cut diamonds (0.47 carats)

Solid case back

DIAL

Warm silver with sunburst satin finish, transparent applied wave decoration

Rhodium-plated, faceted hour and minute hands coated with white Superluminova (white emission)

BRACELET

Integrated, 3-row, polished and satin-finished steel

Quick-change bracelet system allows for tool-free bracelet changes

Triple folding steel clasp with safety catch

WATER RESISTANCE

50 meters

PRICE

€4,500



RIVIERA 10827

AUTOMATIC CHRONOGRAPH, 41 MM

MOVEMENT

Swiss Made, automatic

Valjoux 7753

Self-winding

Chronograph with date Frequency: 28,800 vibrations per hour, 4.0 Hz

Jewels: 27

Power reserve: 48 hours

CASE

Dodecagonal shape

Diameter: 41 mm

Thickness: 13.94 mm

Polished and satin-finished steel

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both sides

Screw-down sapphire crystal case back

Dodecagonal bezel in polished and satin-finished steel with sunburst finish

Free-set octagonal crown with embossed Phi logo and black line

DIAL

White with wave pattern, black outer flange

Black snailed chronograph counters

Roman numerals and riveted indexes

Faceted rhodium-plated hour and minute hands coated with white Superluminova (blue emission)

Rhodium-plated counter hands Rhodium-plated chronograph seconds hand with Phi logo on the counterweight

Counter hand at 9 o’clock with white Superluminova (blue emission)

Date display at 4:30

BRACELET

Integrated, three-row, polished and satin-finished steel

Interchangeability system allows the bracelet to be changed without special tools

Triple folding clasp in steel with safety pushers

WATER RESISTANCE

100 meters

Price

€4,200

RIVIERA 10829

SELF-WINDING WATCH, DATE – 42 MM

MOVEMENT

Automatic (SW200)

Power reserve: 38 hours

Jewels: 26

Frequency: 4 Hz (28,800 vibrations/hour)

Thickness: 4.6 mm

FUNCTIONS

Hours, minutes, seconds, date

CASE

Dodecagonal

Dimensions: 42 mm

Thickness: 10.66 mm

Polished and satin-finished stainless steel case

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating (on both sides)

Polished and satin-finished stainless steel bezel with sunray finish, secured with 4 screws

Dodecagonal sapphire crystal case back, secured with 4 screws (engraving possible)

Free octagonal steel crown with embossed Phi logo and black line

DIAL

White with wave pattern and black flange

Rhodium-plated Roman numerals and riveted indexes with

white Superluminova (blue emission)

Faceted rhodium-plated O/M hands with white Superluminova (blue emission)

Black seconds hand with Phi logo on the counterweight

Date display at 3 o’clock

BRACELET

Integrated 3-row bracelet in polished-satin stainless steel

Very reliable and robust interchangeability system that allows the bracelet to be changed without special tools

BUCKLE

Stainless steel triple folding clasp with safety pushers

WATER RESISTANCE

10 ATM (approximately 100 m)

PRICE

€2,990

RIVIERA 10822

SELF-WINDING WATCH, DATE – 39 MM

MOVEMENT

Automatic Manufacture Baumatic (BM13-1975A)

Pearled bridges

Sandblasted plate with snailed finish

Gold-plated oscillating weight, openworked with Côtes de Genève motifs and snailed finish

Exclusive Baume & Mercier engraving

Power reserve: 5 days (120 hours)

Jewels: 21

Frequency: 4 Hz (28,800 vibrations/hour)

Dimensions: 12. ’’’ / Thickness: 4.2 mm

FUNCTIONS

Hours, minutes, seconds, large date

CASE

Dodecagonal

Dimensions: 39 mm

Thickness: 10.2 mm

Polished and satin-finished stainless steel case

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating (on both sides)

Polished and satin-finished stainless steel bezel with sunburst finish, secured with 4 screws

Dodecagonal sapphire crystal case back, secured with 4 screws and engraved with the “Special Edition” logo (engraving possible)

Free-set octagonal steel crown with embossed Phi logo and blue line

DIAL

Satin-finished gold-plated vertical dial with blued minute track

Riveted gold-plated indexes

Openworked rhodium-plated hour/minute hands and blued steel second hand with Phi logo on the counterweight

Date display Large gold-plated link at 3 o’clock

BRACELET

Integrated 3-row link in polished-satin stainless steel

Very reliable and robust interchangeability system that allows the bracelet to be changed without any special tools

BUCKLE

Triple stainless steel folding clasp with safety

buttons

WATER RESISTANCE

10 ATM (approximately 100 m)

PRICE

€4,300