Bad news for boyfriends, husbands and suitors. The British website Professional Jeweler has published a study by London-based jeweler Queensmith, located in the Hatton area Garden, a commercial area in the Holborn district of the London Borough of Camden, close to the City border. Research indicates that a third (32%) of women are disappointed with their partner’s chosen engagement ring. An unromantic conclusion to the fateful moment of the delivery of the ring.



Why are women so disappointed? 11% expected a larger diamond (perhaps without being aware of the cost of diamonds). The same percentage of women respondents wanted the ring to be more unusual instead of the classic solitaire. Still others said they expected a bespoke engagement ring. And, perhaps for all these reasons combined, almost half of British women (46%) choose the ring themselves, perhaps in the company of their partner (and his credit card).



An aspect that needs to be verified is, however, what comes from the gemologist who works in the London jewelry who commissioned the research. According to Eddi Norris, quoted in the Professional Jeweler article, the demand for minimalist style jewelry has increased with the covid pandemic. Who knows if boyfriends and husbands know.



















