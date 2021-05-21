Woman to Woman, with Phillips women’s jewelry for women











By women for women. The jewels conceived, designed and, at times, even made by women are the protagonists of an exhibition-sale by the Phillips auction house. The idea was born together with the Vivarium platform by Vivienne Becker, a London expert in the world of jewelery. The result is Woman to Woman, an exhibition and sale, not at auction, of jewelery designed by women. The exhibition-sale, among other things, is dedicated to the memory and genius of Elsa Peretti, who recently passed away. On display are unique pieces by jewelry designers.



Woman to Woman, Phillips’ first collaboration with Vivarium, includes 42 pieces by 15 designers, including Nadia Morgenthaler, Feng J, Cora Sheibani, Solange Azagury-Partridge and Silvia Furmanovich, displayed alongside vintage pieces by icons such as Suzanne Belperron, Paloma Picasso and Marina Bulgari. By Nadia Morgenthaler, for example, they are a pair of sophisticated agate, kunzite, natural pearl and diamond earrings in platinum, in Belle Epoque style, while by Solange Azagury-Partridge it is Hot Pink Diamond Scribbles Ring, with a central 2, 01 carat diamond set in 18 carat white gold and rhodium with lacquer.