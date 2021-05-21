news — May 21, 2021 at 3:20 pm

Woman to Woman, with Phillips women’s jewelry for women




By women for women. The jewels conceived, designed and, at times, even made by women are the protagonists of an exhibition-sale by the Phillips auction house. The idea was born together with the Vivarium platform by Vivienne Becker, a London expert in the world of jewelery. The result is Woman to Woman, an exhibition and sale, not at auction, of jewelery designed by women. The exhibition-sale, among other things, is dedicated to the memory and genius of Elsa Peretti, who recently passed away. On display are unique pieces by jewelry designers.

Nadia Morgenthaler, orecchini agata, kunzite, perla naturale e diamante in platino
Nadia Morgenthaler, orecchini agata, kunzite, perla naturale e diamante in platino

Woman to Woman, Phillips’ first collaboration with Vivarium, includes 42 pieces by 15 designers, including Nadia Morgenthaler, Feng J, Cora Sheibani, Solange Azagury-Partridge and Silvia Furmanovich, displayed alongside vintage pieces by icons such as Suzanne Belperron, Paloma Picasso and Marina Bulgari. By Nadia Morgenthaler, for example, they are a pair of sophisticated agate, kunzite, natural pearl and diamond earrings in platinum, in Belle Epoque style, while by Solange Azagury-Partridge it is Hot Pink Diamond Scribbles Ring, with a central 2, 01 carat diamond set in 18 carat white gold and rhodium with lacquer.
Cora Sheibani, collana C&C in calcedonio blu, quarzo fumé e oro giallo 18 carati
Cora Sheibani, collana C&C in calcedonio blu, quarzo fumé e oro giallo 18 carati

Feng J, anello Calla Lily con smeraldo dello Zambia, zaffiri-gialli, tsavoriti e diamanti, con taglio a rosa in oro dipinto a mano
Feng J, anello Calla Lily con smeraldo dello Zambia, zaffiri-gialli, tsavoriti e diamanti, con taglio a rosa in oro dipinto a mano
Lauren Adriana, anello Slice con diamanti e spinelli rossi in oro rosa e annerito
Lauren Adriana, anello Slice con diamanti e spinelli rossi in oro rosa e annerito
Marina B, orecchini Pneu con giada nera, diamanti e quarzo intercambiabile, circa 1978
Marina B, orecchini Pneu con giada nera, diamanti e quarzo intercambiabile, circa 1978
Suzanne Belperron, spilla mélange con acquamarina, rubino e diamanti montati in oro giallo
Suzanne Belperron, spilla mélange con acquamarina, rubino e diamanti montati in oro giallo

Silvia Furmanovich, anello Woven Bamboo, in bambù con diamanti colorati e oro giallo 18 carati
Silvia Furmanovich, anello Woven Bamboo, in bambù con diamanti colorati e oro giallo 18 carati







