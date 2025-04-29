Blue Book 2025 (presented with a social event in New York) has a theme: Sea of ​​Wonder. The oceans have inspired Tiffany’s new high jewelry collection. The jewelry line was designed by Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry of the American Maison. But it also draws on the legacy of aquatic motifs conceived by Jean Schlumberger. Even the color palette evokes the iridescent reflections of light underwater and the bioluminescent dances of ocean creatures.

Each piece in our new Blue Book collection, Sea of ​​Wonder, enchants and invites you to lose yourself in the evocative story that accompanies our journey through the unexplored realms of the sea depths. While each piece tells the story of the ocean and its wonders, together they tell a larger story: the House’s love of innovation, its relentless pursuit of the never-before-seen, and the extraordinary savoir-faire that has defined Tiffany & Co. since 1837. Inspired by Jean Schlumberger’s fascination with the sea, our pioneering spirit continues to guide us in reinventing archive codes for the contemporary.

Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer of Jewelry and High Jewelry

Each chapter of Blue Book 2025: Sea of ​​Wonder explores a different underwater universe, evoking everything from vibrant flora to sea creatures to the motion of the waves. The House’s legacy of innovative design and craftsmanship permeates each piece. Among the standout pieces in the Ocean Flora chapter is a necklace set with magnificent Zambian emeralds, prized for their deep green hues, that appear to float on a garden of diamonds. The Seahorse chapter, inspired by the iconic brooches created by Jean Schlumberger in 1968, reinterprets seahorses in a contemporary way. Moonstones and an intricate composition of colored gems, including zirconia and sapphires, create textures and contrasts, giving life to mythical creatures with sophisticated elegance.

The sea turtle-inspired designs celebrate the animal’s intricate geometry through diamond-rich motifs and refined gold details, expertly engraved by Tiffany artisans. Among the most iconic pieces, the Sea Turtle pendant hides a mechanism that allows it to transform into a brooch, evoking the turtle’s journey between land and sea. The Starfish chapter deconstructs and reinterprets the graceful shape of the starfish in high jewelry creations with celestial references. Unique cutting techniques create sculptural intricacy in each piece, with Mozambique rubies and diamonds accented with yellow gold accents, rose-cut diamonds and pavé diamonds. The Urchin chapter is inspired by the intricate shapes of the sea urchin, amplified by Schlumberger’s vision. Paillonné enameling—an ancient 19th-century technique that the designer helped revive—adds a delicate texture to the pieces, capturing the iridescent essence of the sea. Finally, the Wave chapter celebrates the power and movement of the sea through powerful, sculptural designs. The spectacular Wave necklace evokes the opulence of a crashing wave, with diamonds paired with tourmalines totaling over 17 carats. The design is inspired by the voluminous shapes and dynamism of Schlumberger’s celebrated Leaves Necklace.