Watches at an affordable price, a gift within everyone’s reach: the Dutch brand Rosefield presents the Boxy XS collection, timepieces with mini cases. The line is inspired by the classic design typical of women’s watchmaking. The watches feature rectangular steel cases measuring 22×24 mm. Inside, the sunray or mother-of-pearl dial hosts linear indexes that follow one another describing a circle. The hour window appears at 3 o’clock. At 12 o’clock, the Rosefield logo and the iconic Ams/Nyc acronym, Amsterdam-New York, inspired by airport boarding passes.



The geometry of the case finds its contrast in the soft five-link bracelets. The models with a gold steel case and bracelet offer a matt black, white sunray or green mother-of-pearl dial. The model with a steel case and bracelet chooses the brightness of the white sunray dial. The two-tone versions, steel/steel gold and steel/steel rose gold favor the white sunray dial with gold-toned indexes. The Boxy XS timepieces are equipped with a quartz movement with three hands and date and are waterproof up to 30 meters.

Case: 22x24mm rectangular

Movement: quartz three hands

Dial: sunray/mother of pearl (BEGSG-Q050)

Bracelet: steel with 5 links of alternating sizes

Waterproof: 30 meters

Price: 119 Euro



