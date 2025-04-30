Collana in oro bianco annerito e diamanti
Collana in oro bianco annerito e diamanti

With Nikos Koulis, jewels are ME

Nikos Koulis, a Greek jewelry designer based in Athens, is one of the most innovative jewelers of recent years. The ME collection summarizes the designer’s style and skills. The name Me perhaps refers to the buyer of the jewelry, but it could just as well be a pronoun applied to the author of the collection: a refined review with a minimal and rich flavor at the same time that . The Me collection focuses on gold and stones, with a combination studied to achieve a delicate balance.

Collana in oro giallo spazzolato e diamanti
Brushed yellow gold and diamond necklace

Gold is used in a blackened version or in the classic yellow color. The metal is brushed to offer a matte and sober finish. The white diamonds of various cuts are set in such a way as to minimize the prongs and offer maximum cleanliness of design. The collection offers pieces of strong impact, but without excess despite the multiple use of diamonds. The jewels are proposed indifferently for a male or female audience.
Orecchini in oro giallo spazzolato e diamanti
Brushed yellow gold and diamond earrings

Bracciale in oro bianco annerito e diamanti
Blackened white gold and diamond bracelet

Anello in oro bianco annerito e diamante
Blackened white gold and diamond ring

Nikos Koulis. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Nikos Koulis. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Red

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

Charm pendente Unione di Cuori Mamma e Figlia di Pandora
Previous Story

Mother’s Day Jewelry

Latest from Showroom