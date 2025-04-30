Nikos Koulis, a Greek jewelry designer based in Athens, is one of the most innovative jewelers of recent years. The ME collection summarizes the designer’s style and skills. The name Me perhaps refers to the buyer of the jewelry, but it could just as well be a pronoun applied to the author of the collection: a refined review with a minimal and rich flavor at the same time that . The Me collection focuses on gold and stones, with a combination studied to achieve a delicate balance.



Gold is used in a blackened version or in the classic yellow color. The metal is brushed to offer a matte and sober finish. The white diamonds of various cuts are set in such a way as to minimize the prongs and offer maximum cleanliness of design. The collection offers pieces of strong impact, but without excess despite the multiple use of diamonds. The jewels are proposed indifferently for a male or female audience.





