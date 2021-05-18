bracciale, vetrina — May 18, 2021 at 5:00 am

With Messika there are 297 bracelets in motion




In this moment in the world there are: a) great desire to get back to moving, b) great desire to show one’s personality, c) great interest in showing that you have your own personality. Messika, the queen of diamonds made in Paris, intercepts these ambitions with a new collection. Or, better, with a bracelet that renews the historic & iconic Move collection. The My Move bracelet has the dual purpose of adapting to the personality of the wearer and also being fun, like the collection from which it derives.

Alcuni dei bracciali della collezione My Move nella serie Baby Pink
The first option is the result of the 297 combinations made possible by the nine motifs offered by the metal: white, pink or yellow gold, simple gold, gold with pavé and titanium (black, graphite, natural). All multiplied by 33 leather bracelets of different colors. And the leather bracelet is interchangeable. Obviously, the characteristic feature of the Messika Move collection is not lacking: the diamond that moves within the jewel and which is at the origin of the name of this line of jewelry designed by Valérie Messika.
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti con pelle Blu Cina
Bracciale in oro giallo e diamante con pelle Blu Santorini
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamante con pelle color cioccolato
Bracciale in oro giallo e diamante con pelle nera
Bracciale in oro rosa e diamanti con pelle Purple Rain
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamanti con pelle ciliegia
Bracciale in oro bianco e diamante con pelle verde inglese
