









Wisdom: is, as defined by Wikipedia, a word denoting the ability to contemplate and act using knowledge, experience, understanding, common sense, and intuition. Wisdom is associated with attributes such as impartial judgment, compassion, experiential self-knowledge, self-transcendence and non-attachment. Not reported by the great online encyclopedia (perhaps it’s too early), however, the collection of the Italian brand of costume jewelery S’Agapò.



The brand that belongs to the Bros Manifatture group has chosen this name, Wisdom, for a series of necklaces, bracelets and earrings made of steel and freshwater pearls. These are simple bijoux, in some versions with the use of gilded metal, in tune with the Christmas atmosphere of winter. Even the pendants in the shape of a five-pointed star help to characterize the bijoux in an environment suitable for the end-of-year festivities.













