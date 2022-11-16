Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Orecchini in acciaio dorato con perle

Wisdom for S’Agapò

in





Wisdom: is, as defined by Wikipedia, a word denoting the ability to contemplate and act using knowledge, experience, understanding, common sense, and intuition. Wisdom is associated with attributes such as impartial judgment, compassion, experiential self-knowledge, self-transcendence and non-attachment. Not reported by the great online encyclopedia (perhaps it’s too early), however, the collection of the Italian brand of costume jewelery S’Agapò.

Bracciale in acciaio con perle
Bracciale in acciaio con perle

The brand that belongs to the Bros Manifatture group has chosen this name, Wisdom, for a series of necklaces, bracelets and earrings made of steel and freshwater pearls. These are simple bijoux, in some versions with the use of gilded metal, in tune with the Christmas atmosphere of winter. Even the pendants in the shape of a five-pointed star help to characterize the bijoux in an environment suitable for the end-of-year festivities.

Bracciale Wisdom in acciaio con perle
Bracciale Wisdom in acciaio con perle
Bracciale della collezione Wisdom
Bracciale della collezione Wisdom
Collane in acciaio dorato
Collane in acciaio dorato
Collane della linea Wisdom
Collane della linea Wisdom
Collane in acciaio con perle
Collane in acciaio con perle
Orecchini in acciaio dorato con perle
Orecchini in acciaio dorato con perle







Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from

Anelli in acciaio e Swarovski crystal

Brosway Affinity

Affinity, i.e. Attraction, mutual sympathy. An affinity is also, according to the
Go to Top