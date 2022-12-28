Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Winter vibes for Messika

Vibes, i.e. vibrations, the emotional state of a person or the atmosphere of a place that are perceived. And, in case any emotion is related to a jewel with diamonds, here is the D-Vibes collection by Messika. The Parisian Maison celebrates winter with this line of jewelry that combines gold with pavé diamonds, with the aim of arousing emotions. The jewels, also enhanced by the images taken by Isabelle Bonjean, include the classic tennis bracelet, but with a new, more modern interpretation. Emerald-cut diamonds and multi-row chains serve to create elegant jewelry.

I imagined this photoshoot as a dj set, mixing collections like music samples. Suddenly, the sounds began to resonate and bring out a new rhythm, as with these classics from the maison that are continuously renewed.
Valerie Messika

The D-Vibes collection, in fact, does not abandon the celebrated style of the brand, which combines a modern and refined design with a variety of diamonds that combine in shape and quantity in different combinations, as in the historic Move collection, which is now reinterpreted with new variations. Like Move Uno, for example, or Imperial Move. Winter also brings new additions to the Divine Enigma collection in white gold and, of course, diamonds.

