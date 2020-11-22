Winter Together with Morellato











Jewelery to wear every day, morning, evening or afternoon. Undemanding jewels, with a low price, but which can contribute to your outfit. This is the goal of Morellato’s autumn-winter 2020 collection called Insieme (means together). It is a collection designed, in particular, for a young audience and a sporty, casual use. The series of jewels proposed by Morellato uses metal in natural, yellow or rosé color together with small crystals set with an original star setting, on semi-rigid bracelets or earrings.



The metalwork and the arrangement of the crystals (pavé, torchon and shot peening), contribute to the aesthetic variety by creating levels and asymmetries that give lightness together with an original stylistic research. The necklaces use rings as pendants and even the earrings play with the revival of the circular shape. The ring also plays with the intersection and these different finishes. The prices offered by Morellato vary between 39 and 49 euros.

















