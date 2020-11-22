, bracciale, COLLANE — November 22, 2020 at 4:03 am

Winter Together with Morellato




Jewelery to wear every day, morning, evening or afternoon. Undemanding jewels, with a low price, but which can contribute to your outfit. This is the goal of Morellato’s autumn-winter 2020 collection called Insieme (means together). It is a collection designed, in particular, for a young audience and a sporty, casual use. The series of jewels proposed by Morellato uses metal in natural, yellow or rosé color together with small crystals set with an original star setting, on semi-rigid bracelets or earrings.

Orecchini della collezione Insieme
Orecchini della collezione Insieme

The metalwork and the arrangement of the crystals (pavé, torchon and shot peening), contribute to the aesthetic variety by creating levels and asymmetries that give lightness together with an original stylistic research. The necklaces use rings as pendants and even the earrings play with the revival of the circular shape. The ring also plays with the intersection and these different finishes. The prices offered by Morellato vary between 39 and 49 euros.
Collana con pendente ad anelli
Collana con pendente ad anelli

Collana della collezione Insieme
Collana della collezione Insieme
Bracciali della collezione Insieme
Bracciali della collezione Insieme
Bracciale semi rigido
Bracciale semi rigido
Anello della collezione Insieme
Anello della collezione Insieme

Orecchini in metallo bianco e cristalli
Orecchini in metallo bianco e cristalli







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *