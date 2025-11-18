Elodie indossa la collezione invernale Apm Monaco
Elodie indossa la collezione invernale Apm Monaco

Winter Jewelry with Apm Monaco

Apm Monaco presents its winter collection of silver and cubic zirconia jewelry.

Apm Monaco presents its new Winter Collection. The inspiration comes from classic seasonal motifs: snow, frozen landscapes, and holiday lights. The jewelry is crafted from sterling silver with cubic zirconia. The design features precise geometric shapes, including circles and squares, clean lines, structured volumes, and luminous details. The rhodium-plated silver and cubic zirconia crystals are striking. The ring, necklace, bracelet, and chandelier earrings sparkle thanks to the abundance of stones.

Elodie con la Collezione Invernale
Elodie with the Winter Collection

To make the collection designed by creative director Kika Prette even more appealing, Apm Monaco once again involved singer and songwriter Elodie, who wore the brand’s jewelry in a frost-white outfit. Apm Monaco, short for Ariane Prette Monaco, is a family-run brand founded in Monte Carlo that draws inspiration from the Mediterranean lifestyle, with a global presence of over 400 stores worldwide.
Anello in argento con cubic zirconia
Silver ring with cubic zirconia

Bracciale in argento con cubic zirconia
Silver bracelet with cubic zirconia
Orecchini in argento con cubic zirconia
Silver earrings with cubic zirconia

Red

