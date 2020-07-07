Wings of light, three Piaget masterpieces sets











Fairy tales, poems, magic. They all fly with the same means of transport: the wings of fantasy. Which, for Piaget, become the Wings of Light collection. Light, on the other hand, is the necessary complement to enhance the high jewelery of the Swiss Maison, which always manages to surprise with its refined collections. As in fairy tales, the collection of unique pieces is made up of three chapters, which in turn tell a story of high craftsmanship jewels.

Majestic Plumage Set

The most amazing piece is a bird wing shaped necklace. An element that often occurs in jewelry, but in this case reinterpreted with particularly high levels of craftsmanship and chromatic creativity. To recreate tropical colors and feather inlay, Piaget turned to a plumage specialist: the Maître d’Art Nelly Saunier. The result is a setting of the gems that perfectly emulates the plumage of an exotic bird using, in addition to the feathers, a rainbow of sapphires and spinels of different colors. At the center of the majestic necklace is a large 7.49 carat Paraiba tourmaline from Mozambique. The necklace can be worn with or without the inlaid element of feathers, which can be removed and worn as a bracelet, or further divided into two parts to be worn on both ears.

The earrings of the same set are centered, instead, on a red spinel, less known than ruby ​​but equally precious, and so similar to ruby ​​that was simply known as balas ruby ​​until modern times when the science of gemmology developed and discern the difference. These 2.70-carat pear-shaped gemstones from Tanzania, which flank the multi-colored sapphires: they are small masterpieces that required 140 hours of work to make. The cocktail ring from the same set took eight months to find and match the right stones: an indigo blue tourmaline, different from the darker blue-green of the more common tourmaline, is combined with the perfect shade of hot pink red in the spinel pear-shaped.

Secret Cenote Set





The name of this set is inspired by a spectacular natural swimming pool located in Mexico, the Cenote (translated as "sacred well"). This pearl of nature is transformed into a large 22.68 carat sapphire extracted in Ratnapura, Sri Lanka, which is located in the center of the necklace. It is a stone of exceptional beauty, accompanied by a cascade of diamonds. The craftsmanship needed to produce this effect lasted 230 hours. The set includes a ring that sports an 11.34 carat sapphire with intense blue hue and strong saturation, which comes from Madagascar. The surrounding diamonds are marquise-shaped, specially cut to reflect the leafy vines that grow and climb around the pool of water, the Cenote source of inspiration for the set. And, always with the same elements, sapphires and diamonds, the matching earrings are composed. But that is not all.There is also a watch that echoes the blue and green of tropical vegetation, the lush colors of nature, but this time with a majestic black opal as a dial and in the surrounding details. The most refined black opal in the world, extracted in Australia, has been appreciated as an ornamental stone by Piaget for over half a century, since they appeared in the iconic clock designs of the sixties. The pattern of baguette-cut stones, diamonds, sapphires and opals is studied with pleasant asymmetry. This too is a reference to the natural environment and, just as naturally, they are pleasant to the eye.

Rainbow Light Set

Light like a palette in the sky: it is the image of the rainbow. Which is reflected with Piaget in the jewels of this set that boasts unique combinations of materials: rubellites and pink tourmalines together with rose gold, chosen to reflect the warmth of the sunset tones and worked with the delicacy of Palace Décor, a hand-engraved finish in gold with ancient techniques and special tools to produce a soft effect engraved on the metal surface. High jewelery in this case uses unusual mixes, such as leather, wood and mother-of-pearl inlays, even straw. In a unique process developed by the master of inlays Rose Saneuil, each small piece of wood or calfskin is carefully cut to perfectly adapt to the outline and shape before being meticulously positioned inside the whole, taking its specific place to create an effect of light rays. Even the mother of pearl is uniquely treated, cut to different lengths and made on a curved support to ensure comfort during use: it is resistant to water and UV rays thanks to a thin layer of paint developed and tested in tropical climatic conditions .



The whole set comes together in three extraordinary jewels: the bracelet took 250 hours of work. The central 22.68 carat rubellite represents the setting sun, its golden inlay rays fade away like the last rays before the evening. The bezel is also set with inlays and every detail has been perfectly designed and executed.

Light like a palette in the sky: it is the image of the rainbow. Which is reflected with Piaget in the jewels of this set that boasts unique combinations of materials: rubellites and pink tourmalines together with rose gold, chosen to reflect the warmth of the sunset tones and worked with the delicacy of Palace Décor, a hand-engraved finish in gold with ancient techniques and special tools to produce a soft effect engraved on the metal surface. High jewelery in this case uses unusual mixes, such as leather, wood and mother-of-pearl inlays, even straw. In a unique process developed by the master of inlays Rose Saneuil, each small piece of wood or calfskin is carefully cut to perfectly adapt to the outline and shape before being meticulously positioned inside the whole, taking its specific place to create an effect of light rays. Even the mother of pearl is uniquely treated, cut to different lengths and made on a curved support to ensure comfort during use: it is resistant to water and UV rays thanks to a thin layer of paint developed and tested in tropical climatic conditions.

The whole set comes together in three extraordinary jewels: the bracelet took 250 hours of work. The central 22.68 carat rubellite represents the setting sun, its golden inlay rays fade away like the last rays before the evening. The bezel is also set with inlays and every detail has been perfectly designed and executed.

The watch in this set is an equally exquisite creation, the embodiment of Piaget expertise, which combines a long history of watchmaking and jewelry connoisseurs. The technique of inlaying wood, stones, straw, leather and parchment is repeated here, and is combined with a Piaget signature, the off-center hour and minute counter and the tourbillon. Finally, the earrings of the Ecstatic Dance set made with the same to the perfectionism of its paired pieces.














