Unlike many other designers, by searching the internet you can find many photos of Peggy Stephaich Guinness, in addition to her jewelry. And this is because the American designer, who has been offering her jewels since the early 1980s, is well integrated into the US upper class. There is a reason: the designer is a descendant of the Mellon family, founders of an American bank based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The surname Guinness, instead, derives from the marriage with Sebastian Guinness, heir to the brewery family, from which he later divorced. The name Stephaich, instead, derives from the Hungarian origins.

Bracciale in Sun Stone con turchesi e ametista, oro 18 carati
This does not mean, however, that his work is a hobby. It’s a serious commitment with an interesting result: Peggy Stephaich Guinness’s jewels are unique pieces that use precious and semi-precious stones, always mounted with 18-22 carat gold. Another peculiar aspect of the designer is the decision to make cuts of stones ad hoc for her jewels, instead of buying cut gems and adapting their creativity to them.

Orecchini con perle di acqua dolce, oro, diamanti cognac
Anello in oro 22 carati e peridoto
Anello in oro 22 carati, citrino e iolite
Orecchini con tanzanite e zaffiri blu
Anello in oro 22 carati e tanzanite
Collana in legno e perle di vetro, proposta a 13.700 dollari
