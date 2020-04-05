Why Italian jewelers are in trouble











A photograph (not too exciting) of the Italian jewelry supply chain: Federpreziosi Confcommercio, an association that brings together jewelry retailers, returns to analyze the situation in light of the coronavirus emergency. Result: 70% do not sell jewelry online, an aspect that would perhaps mitigate the difficulties due to the closure of the stores. And the mini dimensions are a weak point.



Beyond the difficulties due to the epidemic, in fact, the survey also reveals a significant backwardness of the Italian system. Of course, there are many companies that produce quality jewelry, with a lot of imagination and good taste. But the distribution system remains anchored to another era.



The Federpreziosi survey is updated on Thursday 2 April. The results concern a prevalence of retail businesses, 85% of the 500 interviewed. As for the corporate form of the 425 retailers, 47% is represented by individual companies, approximately 27% by uninominal Srl, 21% by Snc (i.e. company in a collective name, in which all the partners answer jointly, unlimitedly, personally and subsidiary for social obligations). 74.6% employ 1 to 3 employees, 20.6% 4 to 8 employees, and only 4.8% over ten employees. In short, the world of jewelry is populated by dwarfs, economically speaking. And this is a fact that is not related to the health emergency.



We come to the problems related to covid-19 and the consequences of the lockdown. The main difficulty for companies is to cope with payments to suppliers (75.6%) followed by the lack of financial liquidity (66.2%) and, equally (61.2%), the criticality represented from the payment of taxes and duties.



59% of those who answered the questionnaire are rented on the premises where they carry out their business. Of these, 47.5% state that they have paid and will regularly pay the rent, 33% will have difficulty, while 19.5% think they are asking to renegotiate the contract.



To tell the truth, a little comforting is the one concerning the evolution of the goldsmith sector in the digital field and that comes from the data relating to web sales: 70% of those who responded to the form declare that they do not make online sales , 19.2% to carry it out through their site and 10.8% on third party platforms. Lastly, the request for home deliveries, which stand at 20.4% and which, in any case, are mainly carried out by telephone (14.4%), via Whatsapp (14%) or via Facebook (11), is of little importance (6%).

















