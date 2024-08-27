The tragedy of the sinking of the luxury superyacht Bayesian off the coast of Sicily also caused the death of a jewelry designer: Neda Morvillo, from New York City. Active in the world of jewelry like Neda Nassiri, 57, she had married the lawyer Christopher Morvillo and was among the seven people who died in the shipwreck. Neda and her husband have two daughters, Sabrina, 27, a voice actress, and Sophia, 23, who studied theater at the prestigious Northwestern University: they were supposed to fly to Italy and spend time on the luxury vessel before it sank.



Neda had been designing and making handmade jewelry for over 20 years. After training with master goldsmith Cecelia Bauer, she chose to use classic goldsmithing techniques to create pieces in 22-karat gold and pure silver herself. The metal in some jewelry is accompanied by precious or semi-precious stones. The style of jewelry is inspired by Egyptian, Greek, Persian and Roman amulets.

