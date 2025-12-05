American singer Miley Cyrus shows off a diamond engagement ring. Here’s who made it.

Miley Cyrus’s engagement ring. The American singer received it from her partner, Maxx Morando, a Los Angeles-based musician (and drummer). The ring’s image appeared on Maxx’s Thread Instagram account before the engagement was officially announced, though the musician’s father confirmed it with a congratulatory post on Threads. The post came after the couple was spotted on the red carpet for the premiere of the third film in the Avatar series. The ring appears to be in the musicians’ favorite style: Maxx chose a maxi size (obviously) and is a custom design by Jacquie Aiche, a luxury jewelry brand with a boho chic inspiration.



The jewel features a cushion-cut diamond set crosswise in 14-karat yellow gold, estimated to weigh between 4 and 6 carats, and could be worth between $300,000 and $450,000. The bold style is trending today, but curiously, it also has a design that harks back to the distant past.

