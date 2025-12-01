Exceptional new jewelry by Karen Sue, featuring a wealth of colored gemstones and numerous diamonds.

A few years ago, at the Couture Design Awards, Karen Suen won the Best in Pearls category. But in reality, it’s the vibrant gemstones that are at the heart of the designer’s work. Karen Suen debuted in 2007 in Hong Kong and has enjoyed considerable success ever since. The ingredients of her recipe are typical of fine jewelry: exquisite stones, meticulously crafted jewelry, and captivating designs. But Karen also brings her own personality.



This creativity earned her another award in 2013 and 2014, this time at the Outstanding Greater China Design Awards. Her brand was renamed Karen Suen that same year. A blend of glam and classic jewelry, the designs of this brand based in the former British colony are popular in China, as well as in the US and Europe. And there’s a reason: the Maison was created in the style of the European houses of the early twentieth century, where each jewel is one of a kind and produced according to the standards of fine jewelry.

