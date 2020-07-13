Argento, Orecchini, vetrina — July 13, 2020 at 4:00 am

Where Flowen flows




Digital design and more shapes of nature: between Los Angeles and Italy, this is is the Flowen mix ♦
Flowen is a digitally grown jewelry in Los Angeles. What does it mean? Simple: it is a hi-tech jewelery Maison, which design with inspiration by the strange primordial forms of natural elements and at the same time with the use of high-tech systems. In this case, in short, craftsmanship is the designer who is at the computer: jewels are instead produced using a metal powder in gold, silver or alloy, transformed into separate pieces without by-products, with a technique similar to 3D printing. The pieces are then assembled by goldsmiths in Italy. Jewelry prices vary between 1500 and 2,000 euros.

Orecchino in argento sterling placcato oro rosa
Biology and geology, in particular, are the sources of inspiration: Flowen is also recognizable through the Phi mark, that is, the Greek letter that in mathematics is used as a symbol of the golden section. It was chosen because it is the initials of the name, in Greek, of the sculptor and architect Fidia (the one who designed the Parthenon), who found perfect proportions in his works. And so: the inspirational models of these jewels are nature, technology and a bit of ancient culture. Who would have guessed it? Giulia Netrese
Orecchino in argento gommato e diamanti
Anello Moxi in argento e diamanti. Prezzo: 1788
Anello Flowen
Anello Radix in argento rodiato e diamanti neri. Prezzo: 1730 euro
Orecchini in argento e diamanti. Prezzo: 1713 euro
Collana Flowen in argento rodiato e diamanti. Prezzo: 1713 euro
Orecchini in argento rodiato e diamanti. Prezzo: 1543 euro
Orecchini Goda in argento e diamanti. Prezzo: 1968 euro
Anello in rutenio e diamanti blu di Flowen
