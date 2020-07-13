Where Flowen flows











Digital design and more shapes of nature: between Los Angeles and Italy, this is is the Flowen mix ♦

Flowen is a digitally grown jewelry in Los Angeles. What does it mean? Simple: it is a hi-tech jewelery Maison, which design with inspiration by the strange primordial forms of natural elements and at the same time with the use of high-tech systems. In this case, in short, craftsmanship is the designer who is at the computer: jewels are instead produced using a metal powder in gold, silver or alloy, transformed into separate pieces without by-products, with a technique similar to 3D printing. The pieces are then assembled by goldsmiths in Italy. Jewelry prices vary between 1500 and 2,000 euros.



Biology and geology, in particular, are the sources of inspiration: Flowen is also recognizable through the Phi mark, that is, the Greek letter that in mathematics is used as a symbol of the golden section. It was chosen because it is the initials of the name, in Greek, of the sculptor and architect Fidia (the one who designed the Parthenon), who found perfect proportions in his works. And so: the inspirational models of these jewels are nature, technology and a bit of ancient culture. Who would have guessed it? Giulia Netrese















