New entries in the Design Room area and final renovations to the Fiera Vicenza pavilions.

The start of the new edition of Vicenzaoro January (January 16-20) is approaching. The event’s organizer, IEG, reports that exhibitors are sold out, with over 1,300 brands attending. The event, scheduled to take place in a larger space, will once again be held in the temporary setting due to the expansion of Fiera Vicenza.

This is the last temporary edition; the new central pavilion, currently nearing completion, will give Vicenzaoro the new home this industry deserves.

Matteo Farsura, head of IEG’s gold fairs



In addition to the jewelry industry, the January event also features T.Gold, dedicated to production machinery and technologies. The Vicenzaoro program once again includes talks, meetings, and training sessions, thanks in part to the partnership with Cibjo, which will bring Martin Rapaport to Vicenzaoro as guest. The event also reintroduces a contest, the VO Award.



Among the participating brands, major Italian names such as Roberto Coin, Damiani, Crivelli, Fope, Cammilli, Roberto Demeglio, Leo Pizzo, and Nanis are returning, along with the return of Morellato Group. Also returning from abroad are German brand Schreiner and Spanish brand Carrera y Carrera. The Design Room, which brings together designers and niche brands, is also new. Five new entries are in January: New Italian Art, from Valencia, with family roots in the art of jewelry dating back to the beginning of the last century and a sensitivity to new jewelry languages; and Vitale Jewelry, from Abano Terme, a brand founded by jeweler and gemologist Riccardo Vitale, with a strong focus on natural precious stones, which he showcases in unique creations. German designer Annelie Fröhling is also arriving, and the Beijing School of Design collective from China is swooping in, showcasing new research in Asian designer jewelry. The Ukrainian brand Lobortas Classic Jewelry House brings over thirty years of fine artistic jewelry and a world record: the Swan Princess ring with 2,525 diamonds, recognized by Guinness World Records as the jewel with the most diamonds in the world.



Finally, concurrent with Vicenzaoro January, the Fair opens its doors to the public for the four-day VO Vintage event (January 16-19), a free-entry marketplace for pre-owned watches and vintage and modern jewelry, with registration on the event website vovintage.com.

