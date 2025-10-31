Vicenzaoro returns in January 2026, with the first edition of the VO Awards.

Vicenzaoro January 2026 is starting to warm up. The new event will take place in Vicenza from January 16th to 20th and is the first international trade fair for the gold and watch industry. The expansion of the exhibition center, decided by Italian Exhibition Group, is expected to be completed in fall 2026.

Our Jewellery Boutique Show is a business platform, a hub for innovation, training, and discussion for industry leaders. We have encapsulated this ecosystem of products, people, and places in the new slogan: People – Product – Places. It is the lifeblood that, over 70 years of history, has made Vicenzaoro a global benchmark for industry excellence. This heritage is further enhanced by the new VO Awards, dedicated to the creativity, innovation, sustainability, and craftsmanship of its exhibitors.

Matteo Farsura, Head of IEG’s Gold Fairs



T.Gold, the goldsmith technology and machinery show, returns alongside Vicenzaoro (in Hall 9, in preparation for its integration into the renovated exhibition center starting in September 2026). VO Vintage, a B2C event dedicated to jewelry and watches (January 16-19), is also back, open to enthusiasts and collectors.



People – Product – Places are the three key words of this edition, summarizing the Made in Italy jewelry supply chain, represented by the Vicenzaoro event. This boutique show, chosen by leading players, presents collection previews, product launches, and innovative solutions in technology, style, and design to global retail buyers from five continents. Furthermore, Palakiss offers the option of purchasing directly from the store with its cash & carry offer.



Among the new features is the first edition of the VO Awards, with which Vicenzaoro intends to recognize and promote excellence in jewelry production, a blend of creativity, craftsmanship, sustainability, and innovation from companies capable of pushing the industry toward new technical and stylistic goals. The competition features eight categories, open to Italian and international exhibitors of finished products from the Icon, Look, and Creation communities. The finalist jewelry pieces will be exhibited at VOJ26 and voted on by buyers and visitors during the first two days of the event. Applications are open until November 30th. Rules and information.

