The next February edition of the fashion and jewelry event at Fiera Milano.

News are on the horizon for the new edition of Milano Fashion & Jewels, scheduled for February 21st to 23rd at Fiera Milano. Milano Love Seoul is a fashion focus featuring a curated selection of Korean brands, while the Sicilian Region will participate with 26 fashion and jewelry brands, along with an increasingly significant presence of Spanish and Greek companies. Also new is Beyond Body, a new exhibition series at Milano Fashion & Jewels, curated by Alba Cappellieri.



Beyond Body focuses on the dialogue between body and design through accessories and clothing that transcend the traditional boundaries of ornamentation. The exhibition is a tool for interpreting the present and the near future, identifying emerging trends, interpreting evolution, and building appropriate product assortments. Design Directions, on the other hand, is an initiative to complement the exhibition offering with concrete tools for understanding the market, translating the macro-scenarios of the next two years into clear and applicable design directions for fashion jewelry and accessories. Exploring Sustainable Fashion returns in February, a selection of slow fashion clothing and accessory brands born from research, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Milano Fashion&Jewels will become part of Fashion Link Milano, a new ecosystem that brings together the entire fashion system in a single location and on the same dates thanks to the concurrence of the trade fairs TheOneMilano (high-end outerwear), Sì Sposaitalia collezioni (bridal and formal wear), Micam (footwear), and Mipel (leather goods).

