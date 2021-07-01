









What does the number 925 mean in jewelry? If you are reading this article you are wondering why this mysterious figure is imprinted on some rings, necklaces, earrings or bracelets. And in fact, there are many people who have asked us for it. The more experienced will smile: the answer is very simple. But there are several things to know around the 925 brand.



What does the number mean. The number 925 stamped on the surface of a jewel (but also of household items or cutlery) is associated with silver. Indeed, to a particular type, the one that distinguishes sterling silver. And here is the meaning of the number revealed: sterling silver is an alloy made up of 92.5% pure silver, while the rest of the metal is made up of other metals, almost always copper for the remaining 7.5%. Why not use 100% pure silver? The answer is that an alloy with other metals makes silver more resistant: your rings and earrings will scratch less. At the same time, this alloy allows for simple silver processing. More rarely, you may also find the number 999. In this case it is pure silver, not alloyed with other metals. But in this case you have to be careful, because pure silver is also very soft and deforms more easily.

