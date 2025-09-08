Fall’s new arrivals from PdPaola, the Spanish brand distributed in over 60 stores and 2,000 multi-brand outlets worldwide. The new Essentials Signature jewelry collection is a capsule collection that offers a fresh take on the collection, adding an Old West flavor. The pieces are inspired by the denim aesthetic of cowgirls, with jewelry reinterpreted for everyday wear. Among the most iconic pieces is the Rodeo sliding necklace: the adjustable design returns in sterling silver or 18-karat gold plating. The necklace truly looks like it’s straight out of a Western movie, modeled after the cord ties worn by cowboys.



The jewelry is available in both silver and gold plating. The design is soft and includes earrings in various sizes. The collection also marks the tenth anniversary of the brand, founded in Barcelona in 2015 by siblings Paola and Humbert Sasplugas.





