Wendy Brandes pop in gold











The pop, hip-hop and post punk style in gold and platinum by Wendy Brandes

Wendy Brandes started as a journalist for the Wall Street Journal, then worked at CNN and was editorial director of the People magazine website. Finally, she changed her life and moved on to jewelry design in New York. Not only. She introduced an innovative sales system for her jewels. It’s called Wendy Brandes Concierge and it works like this: it offers a particular jewel without obligation to a retailer, who can choose from the catalog. In a city, the jeweler who accepts the proposal obtains the exclusive rights of the brand. A customer therefore has the opportunity to purchase the jewel in the shop. If, however, no purchase is made, the jewel is sent back to Wendy at no additional cost. Wendy is also committed to providing information support via the web regarding its collections.



The Wendy Brandes Concierge service was launched in late 2017, after over a year of development. Short-term part loans (two weeks) help retailers strengthen their relationships with discerning customers by providing creations that cannot be found in other city stores. What is the style of this innovative Maison, certainly with regards to marketing. And the style of the jewels? It’s easy to say: pop, post punk, hip-hop style. The line is divided into three distinct collections, inspired by the unique qualities of specific precious metals, but linked by the definition of jewelry for witty people: Wendy Brandes gold, Wendy Brandes platinum and Wendy Brandes silver.















