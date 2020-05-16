Wedding in jewelry store. Online











Imagination, ingenuity and, more, a very flexible legislation: a jeweler in Ohio, United States, thought about how to resist in times of coronavirus. That is, celebrating weddings. Virtuals. Or, more precisely, true but which take place online. The jewelry store is Jared and has already started planning ceremonies, through the website. The platform can support up to a hundred of smartphones, tablets and computers connected simultaneously. Enough numbers to allow relatives and friends to attend the wedding.



Just register online (the account is free), select a wedding date and send the invitations. The event includes customizable elements, for example invitations, the theme and the list of guests, the organization of a toast or the classic speech. There is also a wedding register. All regular, in short. And the jewels? There is room for them too: Jared offers the couple an expert to choose the rings.



According to Ohio law, there are no taxes on the ceremony, but couples must ensure the participation of an official state representative who guarantees that the marriage is valid in all respects, which is quite simple in the US.

















