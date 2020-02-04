We are only us: Gismondi 1754 celebrates Valentine’s Day











Seen from the outside, they are him and her. Seen by he and she: it’s us. The couple thinks of the plural, especially on Valentine’s day. And, not surprisingly, the collection proposed by Gismondi 1754 to celebrate the day of lovers is called Noi (means we). The very shape of the jewelry alludes to multiplicity: white or yellow gold intertwines in an inseparable bond. The inspiration, according to Massimo Gismondi: “Two lines that chase and meet. The collection is inspired by the love relationship within my family, towards my wife to define that union and that cohesion that makes the bond unique “.

The Noi collection maintains respect for deliberately sinuous asymmetric shapes and disordered lines, is extremely light and innovative in design, communicating with a delicate overlapping of stones. The collection consists of rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Alongside white, pink or yellow gold, emeralds, blue and pink sapphires are also used.













