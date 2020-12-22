Water your ring











If you have a green soul and maybe you love vegan cuisine, here are the silver jewels for you, with real vegetables ♦

Are you a nature lover? As soon as you can escape the city to take refuge in the woods or on a meadow? Do you have a green thumb? In this case you might be interested in the green jewelry of Bijou Vegetal (www.bijou-vegetal.com), a brand born at the gates of the city of Angers, on the Loire river. This is no joke: this small French company actually produces jewels that, instead of precious stones, have set small green plants.

They are silver rings, or earrings and necklaces decorated with small lichens or evergreen plants. The duration of the plants obviously also depends on the care given to them: in fact, the jewels are micro metal vases. Inside the bijou there is a substrate designed specifically to provide nourishment to plants. With a careful treatment, the plant lasts several weeks, as long as it does not lack light and water: to water Bijou Vegetal provides a pipette. And then? Simple: via the internet you can buy a plant to replace the original plant. The prices of the jewelry are modest: around 70 euros for silver rings, 139 euros for larger necklaces.

