Warning: synthetic diamonds sold as real











Buy a synthetic diamond and think buying a natural diamond. The risk is there, despite what companies who sell lab-grown diamonds claim. This is indicated by the case broadcast by the popular television program Good Morning America. Of course, the case reported by the broadcast concerns the USA. But it turns on a red light on what can happen on a global scale.



The story of the Good Morning America investigation concerns a woman, Molly Carlson, who purchased her diamond engagement ring from a jewelry store in a shopping center. After purchasing the ring, she went to another jewelry store to check the jewel. And she had a bad surprise: the jeweler, in fact, revealed that the diamond is artificial, not natural. But at the time of purchase, Molly’s boyfriend confirmed, the seller had described the style, clarity and color, without ever explaining that it was a stone grown in the laboratory.



It seems that the little transparent commercial practice is widespread. In the United States, the federal agency sent warning letters to eight online sellers of lab-grown diamonds last year that hadn’t made it clear. For example, there are those who have defined synthetic diamonds simply as “alternative”. And it is legitimate to ask: what is the situation in Europe?



















