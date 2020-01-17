War of the jewelery fairs: Pasquale Bruni returns, but …











Pasquale Bruni returns to participate in an event together with other jewelers. But this are not VicenzaOro and above all Baselworld. The jeweler of Valenza, who about a year ago decided to stop the usual presences in the two major European jewelery fairs, instead decided to join Haute Jewels Geneva, together with Yoko London (who is the promoter of the initiative), Crivelli , Roberto Coin, Sutra, Bayco, Etho Maria and Stenzhorn.



The surprise concerns both the mode and the choice of data. Haute Jewels Geneva, in fact, is held from 26 to 28 April, coinciding with the Sihh, the event dedicated to haute horlogerie which will always take place in the Swiss city from 26 to 29 April. Not only. Haute Jewels Geneva will precede Baselworld very little (April 30 – May 5).



And it is precisely this concentration of events that advised GemGenève, another high jewelery fair, to postpone research for the whole year (5-8 November). And so, Haute Jewels Geneva, which started last year with the presence of only four companies (Yoko London, Crivelli, Roberto Coin and Sutra), doubles this year. The idea is not to create a simple mini-fair, but to show the jewels in a more intimate and relaxed atmosphere: in fact, it will take place in the ballroom of the Fairmont Grand Hotel Geneva (ex Grand Hotel Kempinski) from 10 at 20.



















