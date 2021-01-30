W. Rosado and the Kamala Harris necklace











It happened for Michelle Obama, for Hillary Clinton, for Ivanka Trump. And now it’s the turn of Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States: in addition to the content of her words, the attention of the media has focused on the clothes and jewelry worn at the moment of the inauguration ceremony. Let’s make a parenthesis: why hasn’t anyone asked what brand Joe Biden’s tie was?

In any case, the necklace worn by Kamala Harris aroused curiosity (another parenthesis: why do the media mention her as Kamala and not with her surname, Harris? Is President Biden called Joe?). But let’s go back to the necklace: a string of pearls from the jeweler Wilfredo Rosado.



The Maison, W. Rosado, is based in New York. But the founder is of Puerto Rican descent. The necklace worn by Kamala Harris is composed of Australian South Sea pearls, with white diamonds set in 18K yellow gold. Rosado, in fact, is known for his unconventional work with pearls. He often, in fact, he proposes jewels with pearls that have small precious stones set inside them. The stones, like diamonds, are lined up to form letters or numbers. A meticulous and difficult work which, however, is carried out by Italian artisans. For high jewelry, however, Rosado turned to Parisian goldsmiths, while for the setting work he chose Germany, presumably in Pforzheim.



The jeweler has a long history behind him: he describes himself as a protege of Andy Warhol and a member of his inner circle, and a friend of artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring, a constant source of inspiration for his work as a jeweler. But, in reality, he began his career as a Fashion Director for Warhol’s famous Interview magazine, before working for Giorgio Armani in Milan. The jewelry came later, but it made it all the way to the White House.

















