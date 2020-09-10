Voice Vicenzaoro starts











Bet won or bet lost? Voice Vicenzaoro (Saturday 12 to Monday 14 September) is, in practice, the only major event related to jewelry (It’s to be checked Istanbul Jewelry Show in October) that is not stopped or transformed with a digital cosmetics due to covid. Voice Vicenzaoro, however, does not want to be a lame edition of the fairs dedicated to jewelry. Ieg, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro, has in fact studied a somewhat different form. But how different?



With many talk shows and seminars, obviously also online, and with exhibitors who have adapted to more sober exhibition spaces. The planned events are organized in several areas of the Vicenza exhibition center and an innovative integration with the most sophisticated television direction systems and digital equipment will allow the live online of all talks and seminars, also visible in streaming on YouTube, Instagram, FB for to allow its continuation in every part of the world.



Voice is above all a summit, specified the International Exhposition Group, which has the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ice (export body), Confindustria Federorafi, Confartigianato, Cna, Apindustria, Confcommercio, Assocoral and, at international, Cibjo, the World Confederation of Jewelry.



There are 350 companies on the field and, although some big names in jewelry present at the “normal” editions are missing, it already seems a success. Not to mention that outside, in Vicenza, Vioff was confirmed, which includes a series of collateral events. In short, a lot of luxury to exorcise the covid.















