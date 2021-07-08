









Together with Vicenzaoro September (10-14 September 2021), Vo Vintage returns, the second edition of the event conceived by Italian Exhibition Group, the company that organizes the jewelery fair. Vo Vintage was born as a space dedicated to collectors, lovers and curious of vintage watchmaking and jewelry. For this reason, unlike Vicenzaoro, reserved for operators, Vo Vintage is open to the public. It will take place from Saturday 11 to Monday 13 September. The four most important dealers in the sector are expected, great enthusiasts even before being market operators, each with a selection of rare and highly sought-after watches such as Stefano Mazzariol, Maurizio De Angelis, Elvio Piva and Corrado Mattarelli. But also selected market operators specializing in vintage precious and high vintage jewelery, including Montegrandi Gioielli, Luise Gioielli and Barbara Bassi.



As in the previous edition, there will also be meetings on the world of vintage with experts and leading figures in the sector, including Dody Giussani and Mario Peserico. Also on the agenda are two training sessions of the highest quality in partnership, each with a prestigious institution: Sunday, technical training held by trainers from the Capac of Milan, Polytechnic of Commerce and Tourism, which represents Lombard excellence in the field of training services in the watch industry. On Monday there is the Watch Essentials Class, an unprecedented course held by Fhh, Federation Haute Horlorogerie, a Geneva institution that has been promoting and disseminating watchmaking excellence and its culture around the world for over ten years, with an exceptional trainer: Ugo Pancani. , professor in Mechanical and Electronic Watchmaking and Ambassador of the same Fhh.Furthermore, three Vo Vintage partners are Ahci (Académie Horlogère des Créateurs Indépendants), a historic Swiss association dedicated to perpetuating the art of independent watchmaking, the new Watchouse Forum dedicated to watch enthusiasts and founded by Bruno Bergamaschi, key opinion leader in the sector, WP (Watch Passion) trade association for traders of new and used, contemporary and vintage watches. But there is also another novelty: Vo ’Clock, a B2B area dedicated to contemporary clocks, a community that already has 25 independent brands on display.