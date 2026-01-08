The number of exhibitors at the vintage jewelry and watch event at Fiera Vicenza has risen to 55.

Vo Vintage (January 16-19), a free event open to the public (with online registration) parallel to Vicenzaoro and dedicated to vintage watches and jewelry, is expanding. The next edition, also held at Fiera Vicenza, will feature 55 exhibitors, a 25% increase over the last September edition. More specifically, there will be 28 dealers specializing in Italian and international vintage jewelry, and 27 dealers specializing in watches. Furthermore, on Saturday the 17th, the event organized by IEG offers watch enthusiasts three events dedicated to the provenance, rarity, and conservation of historic pieces. Vo Vintage is held in Hall 8.1 of the Fairgrounds, entrance and exit through the West door, on the mezzanine accessed by escalators.



Among the 28 vintage jewelry exhibitors are well-known names. Zagari from Naples, a fifth-generation jeweler specializing in vintage signed jewelry, old-cut diamonds, and colored gemstones. ELA Antichità, based in Bergamo, has been a point of reference in Italy for antique and vintage jewelry enthusiasts for 25 years. I Santi Medici, an art space in La Spezia that brings together vintage jewels from noble collections, each with its own unique stories. Italian Vintage Jewellery, based in Crema, founded by two gemologists with experience working for major international diamond and jewelry houses, caters to an audience of informed collectors with an eye for gemological quality. EL&L Finery, owned by Lisa Finkelman van der Plas, brings the experience and taste of a daughter of an artist renowned for unique European collectibles, from late 19th-early 20th-century antiques to vintage pieces from the 1960s to the 1980s. Among the watchmaking exhibits are Vintage Watches by Stefano Mazzariol, Vintage Watches and Cars by Andrea Foffi, Il Quadrante by Antonio Nocco, Prezioso, Vintage Watches Milano, and Mr. Tempo Prezioso.



There is also the GMT-Master exhibition with gilt dials (1960–1967). A technology now abandoned, the gilt dial defined an era from 1960 to 1967 thanks to the luster and warm tones of gold. Anyone who owns a GMT-Master is sure to own a little treasure. VO Vintage is showcasing 15 of them, all in chronological order, thanks to loans from private individuals and dealers. A comprehensive exhibition of historic memorabilia and advertising materials curated by Fabrizio Artioli, Marco Di Falco, and Andrea Piccinini, who will be in conversation with Italian experts in the third event on Saturday the 17th.



Finally, on Saturday, at 11:30 a.m., “Gli stati generali del vintage” (The General States of Vintage) will take place: a discussion between some of the leading Italian collectors: Stefano Mazzariol, Tony Musumeci, Andrea Foffi, and Antonio Nocco, in conversation with Michele Mengoli, Giorgione, and Jacopo Giudici. At 2 p.m., Professor Guido Pancani of the Fondation Haute Horlogerie in Geneva will present his “History of Italian Watchmaking,” a journey from its medieval origins to the rebirth of Made in Italy. And at 3 p.m., the book “GMT-Master 1675 – The Gilt Era,” dedicated to the dials on display in Hall 8.1, will be presented. The volume is packed with technical analyses, studies of materials, and production processes, with helpful comparisons between pieces and insights into the cultural and design context of the 1960s.