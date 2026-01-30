Vitale Jewelry, anello cupola in oro bianco, diamanti, indicolite cabochon
Vitale Jewelry, anello cupola in oro bianco, diamanti, indicolite cabochon. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Vitale Jewelry with Creativity

Precious and semi-precious stones combined with a wealth of imagination: this is the recipe of the Venetian Maison Vitale Jewelry.

A small spa town hosts a big-city jewelry store. The Vitale boutique is located in Abano Terme, in the province of Padua, in the heart of northeastern Italy. It was founded by Riccardo Vitale, who makes no secret of his passion for precious stones. Vitale is an engineer, designer, gemologist, and now a jeweler who expresses uncommon creativity. Among his unique pieces, for example, is the Cupola ring, crafted with an indicolite tourmaline cabochon with a cat’s eye effect. This ring creates a captivating line of light along the illuminated stone, accentuated by the design featuring a deep central fissure, almost as if the ring were split in two by its own strength.

Anello Cupola, lato
Dome Ring, side. Copyright: gioiellis.com

People should express themselves and their individuality; they should be able to do so every day, and jewelry is an excellent form of expression, immediate and effective.
Riccardo Vitale

Riccardo Vitale. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Riccardo Vitale. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The Venetian Maison offers a wide selection of jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones such as tourmalines, garnets, quartz, and tanzanites, set in rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. Quality is the absolute priority. Each stone is carefully selected and entrusted to Italian artisan workshops, custodians of a savoir-faire capable of transforming simple matter into luxury. The Maison also designs and produces custom jewelry, as well as personalized and vintage pieces.

Anello Cupola. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Dome Ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pendente con tanzanite tripla A di 13 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
13-carat Triple A Tanzanite Pendant. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ciondolo con opale boulder, che ricorda la magia delle Maldive viste dall'alto. È circondato da diamanti e tormaline Paraiba, incastonato in oro giallo. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Boulder opal pendant, reminiscent of the magical Maldives seen from above. It is surrounded by diamonds and Paraiba tourmalines, set in yellow gold. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Stars and Stripe in oro bianco, peridoto ottagonale e tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Stars and Stripes Ring in white gold, octagonal peridot, and tsavorites. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Il retro dell'anello Stars and Stripe. Copyright: gioiellis.com Copyright: gioiellis.com
Back of the Stars and Stripes Ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Semicupola in oro bianco, diamanti, tormalina rosa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
White gold ring, diamonds, and pink tourmaline. Copyright: gioiellis.com

