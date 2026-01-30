Precious and semi-precious stones combined with a wealth of imagination: this is the recipe of the Venetian Maison Vitale Jewelry.

A small spa town hosts a big-city jewelry store. The Vitale boutique is located in Abano Terme, in the province of Padua, in the heart of northeastern Italy. It was founded by Riccardo Vitale, who makes no secret of his passion for precious stones. Vitale is an engineer, designer, gemologist, and now a jeweler who expresses uncommon creativity. Among his unique pieces, for example, is the Cupola ring, crafted with an indicolite tourmaline cabochon with a cat’s eye effect. This ring creates a captivating line of light along the illuminated stone, accentuated by the design featuring a deep central fissure, almost as if the ring were split in two by its own strength.

People should express themselves and their individuality; they should be able to do so every day, and jewelry is an excellent form of expression, immediate and effective.

Riccardo Vitale

The Venetian Maison offers a wide selection of jewelry with precious and semi-precious stones such as tourmalines, garnets, quartz, and tanzanites, set in rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. Quality is the absolute priority. Each stone is carefully selected and entrusted to Italian artisan workshops, custodians of a savoir-faire capable of transforming simple matter into luxury. The Maison also designs and produces custom jewelry, as well as personalized and vintage pieces.