Virtual reality jewelry shopping by Perfect

Virtual reality to sell jewelry. Digital technology is the new frontier for the world of jewelry: it allows you to view the jewel in a virtual but realistic way, for an engaging shopping experience. This is what Perfect, a Taiwanese hi-tech company (listed on the American Stock Exchange) proposes with its Virtual-Try-On solution. The idea behind it is simple: to allow real-time testing of necklaces, rings, watches, earrings and bracelets. To make the shopping experience even more realistic and tailored, the company has developed an intuitive 3D viewing and reproduction tool, which allows brands to convert product models into three-dimensional try-on experiences.

What to do

What does a jewelery maker have to do to use virtual reality? It is about adding the Virtual-Try-On technology within the e-commerce site. In this way, according to Perfect, buyers can try the product of interest on their skin and select the right one. The AgileHand technology used by the company and artificial intelligence learning algorithms allow real-time simulation of hand movements without the need for external markers. In this way, trying on rings, bracelets or watches online is much more natural.

Perfect has further developed the Virtual Try-On solution with the integration of the online 3D viewer and configurator. Available for rings and watches, the new 3D technology promises to simplify and optimize the entire three-dimensional reproduction process of products, allowing brands to easily convert standard Cad model files and offering customers the ability to customize the chosen accessories by browsing catalogs of built-in materials and textures for developing renderings and real-time previews. A proposition that also seems interesting for buyers, who can order made-to-measure pieces for their own market.

In the luxury ring and watch industry, Ar technology has incredible potential to provide a more personalized consumer experience. We are excited to announce our new 3D Visualization and Production tool, confident that it will allow brands to integrate and optimize shopping journeys, while also increasing customer confidence in buying online.

Alice Chang, CEO and founder of Perfect Corp

In this way, jewelery brands can select elements that can be customized from the available catalogs or upload ad hoc textures to increase the creative possibilities. Furthermore, by implementing Perfect’s innovative 3D technology within their e-commerce site, luxury watch and ring companies can create their own online 3D product configurators, allowing luxury customers to increase purchasing confidence and , at the same time, enjoy an exclusive shopping experience.