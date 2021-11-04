









The pre-Christmas jewelry auction (and more) of Faraone is back, a Milanese company that for some years has expanded its business to auction sales. This year, next November 30th, jewels and diamonds will be accompanied by a 1950s-1960s collection of 46 Gucci designer bags, owned and loved over the years by a single customer and which will be sold in the completely dedicated closing session. to luxury vintage as well as a round of watches and objects signed by Hermes and Cartier, which will be beaten by Vittoria Bianchi, CEO of the Faraone auction house.



As for the jewels, however, among the novelties there are three that belonged to the Genoese photographer Giuliana Traverso. In all, there are 95 lots which include two large brilliant-cut diamonds weighing 7.37 and 10.47 carats respectively, as well as a rectangular, octagonal, D-color, stepped cut diamond weighing 3.59 carats, certified . In the catalog there are also a pair of late 1920s earrings in 18-carat white gold with old cut diamonds for a total weight of about 10.65 carats, a ring in 18-carat white and yellow gold with an octagonal minor oil Colombian emerald weighing approx. 6.65 carats, a gold necklace with drop and heart diamonds, rose and brilliant cut for a total of approx. 100 ct. and a pair of Colombian emeralds, octagonal, minor oil in paper with a total weight of 2.59 carats.



The auction also includes art jewelry, a collection signed by the sculptor-designer Giorgio Facchini, characterized by geometric elements. It includes an 18-karat yellow gold band bracelet with adularia and chalcedony cabochons interspersed with micro-pearl threads, a 18-karat yellow gold band ring, rubies, sapphire and emerald, an 18-karat yellow gold brooch with red corals -orange and sapphire and an 18-karat white and yellow gold band ring with a brilliant-cut diamond weighing approximately 1.80 carats. The auction will be held in live streaming in three rounds, through the website and the dedicated app MyFaraone, or through the more traditional telephone or through written bids.

















