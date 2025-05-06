Faraone Casa d’Aste in Milan on May 27, in three sessions, one in the morning and two in the afternoon, is selling 334 lots in live streaming. These are vintage jewelry, with natural pearls and precious items from prestigious Maisons such as Bulgari, as well as designer watches and bags. As for vintage jewelry, the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries continue to be appreciated. The catalog features four pieces that belonged to a noblewoman of Swiss origin, Dora VonWiller, who lived in the early twentieth century, known for her elegance and her commitment to the social and cultural activities of her time. It is a jewelry collection composed of unique pieces, which included rings, necklaces and earrings made with fine materials. From this collection exhibited in the Il Gioiello Italiano del XX Secolo exhibition at the Museo Poldi Pezzoli in Milan, curated by jewelry historian Melissa Gabard, Faraone Casa d’Aste will auction the Settepassi collar and a Mario Buccellati necklace, both appreciated for the elegance of their workmanship and included in the official catalog of the exhibition. Among the vintage jewelry, a late 19th century brooch in rose gold and silver with an oval ruby ​​of approximately 7.35 carats and round diamonds for a total of approximately 13 carats is also on sale.



Among the stars of the auction is also a selection of lots with pearls, starting with a platinum ring with a natural white saltwater pearl with a yellow hue of approximately 11 millimeters accompanied by two baguette-cut diamonds, a pair of yellow gold and silver earrings with natural white pearls and old-cut diamonds for approximately 5.50 carats, and a pair of white gold pendant earrings embellished with old-cut diamonds of 2.10 carats and two natural saltwater pearls in the shape of a drop of approximately 19 millimeters. A yellow gold and silver ring features a natural white saltwater pearl of approximately 10 millimeters, surrounded by huit-huit diamonds, a particular round cut used for precious stones. Two white gold rings: one with a 6.18-carat oval Burma ruby ​​surrounded by diamonds for a total of approximately 2.15 carats and one with a 16.88-carat cushion Ceylon sapphire surrounded by diamonds for a total of approximately 8.70 carats.



For the selection of designer jewelry, the catalog includes a necklace from the Boule collection with its bangle, one from the Bulgari Bulgari collection in yellow gold with a double chain with onyx spacers, a Celtaura necklace decorated with peridots, tourmalines, quartz, topaz and white cultured pearls, also from the Roman maison. Also up for auction will be jewelry from Cartier, Buccellati, Vhernier, Tiffany and vintage rarities, such as a modular Pomellato necklace from the 1980s in yellow and white gold with garnets and diamonds. These are accompanied by a demi-parure with a ribbon necklace and pendant earrings, with diamonds for a total of approximately 17.30 carats and rubies for 26.90 carats.



Faraone’s auction also dedicates space to wristwatches, such as a Bulgari Tubogas from the Seventies in yellow gold and burnished steel with a manual-winding mechanical movement Jager Le-Coultre. This is followed by a Rolex Daydate ref. 1803 from 1968 in 18Kt yellow gold. Also of great charm is a Cartier Montres Pasha ref. 1023 from the Nineties, with an 18Kt yellow gold case, lapis lazuli dial and leather strap. The selection is completed by a Breguet Marine ref. 3401BA with a yellow gold case, leather strap and bezel finished with diamonds. An extraordinary opportunity to invest in beauty, in highly valuable objects that can withstand time and fashion, increasing in value over the long term.